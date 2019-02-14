CORRECTED-Canada Pension Plan posts 1.1 percent return in latest quarter

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to state CPPIB posted return of 1.1 percent in Q3, not 3.6 percent)

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada’s biggest public pension fund, on Thursday reported a net return of 1.1 percent on its investments in the third quarter of its fiscal year.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said its net assets totaled C$368.5 billion ($278 billion) at Dec. 31, 2018, compared with C$368.3 billion three months earlier.

For the nine months to Dec. 31, the CPPIB posted a net return of 3.6 percent. ($1 = 1.3268 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)