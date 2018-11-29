California regulator asks PG&E to implement safety recommendations

Nov 29 (Reuters) - California’s top utilities regulator on Thursday ordered Pacific Gas and Electric Co to implement safety recommendations the agency’s staff outlined in an independent third-party report.

The move by the California Public Utilities Commission comes as it investigates the cause of the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.

The recommendations include development of a comprehensive safety strategy, resource requirements and budgets. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)