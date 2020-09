WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it would approve Anheuser-Bush’s plan to buy the shares of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not already own.

The $220 million merger, which was announced in November, was approved on condition the companies divest Craft Brew Alliance’s Kona brand beer. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)