Cranswick Q1 revenue rises 25% as lockdowns whet appetite for meat

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Meat processor Cranswick Plc said on Monday its revenue for the first quarter rose 25%, bolstered by higher demand for its products during the coronavirus crisis.

The British farm-to-fork meat producer, which supplies pork and chicken to UK grocery retailers and exports across continents, expects retail volumes to normalise for the rest of the year as people start eating out, and said capex for the year will be lower than last year. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)