Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc said on Thursday operating margins were likely to decline in the next fiscal year, sending shares of the British meat supplier down 18 percent.

Cranswick, which maintained expectations for its current-year trading performance, said operating margin was likely to be hit in part by higher costs. (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)