Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Cranswick first-half profit jumps as pandemic boosts in-home consumption

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Meat processor Cranswick Plc reported a higher first-half profit on Tuesday on “robust” demand across all of its categories buoyed by a shift towards greater in-home consumption driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which owns farms and supplies pork and chicken to British grocery retailers, reported adjusted group operating profit of 62 million pounds ($82.69 million) for the six months ended Sept. 26, compared with 47.4 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7498 pounds) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up