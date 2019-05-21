Cranswick pork exports to far east jumps after swine fever epidemic

May 21 (Reuters) - British meat processor Cranswick Plc said on Tuesday comparable annual export volumes in its core far-east markets jumped 16%, as it benefitted from higher prices after African swine fever epidemic hit the world’s biggest pork market, China.

The company, which processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon and cooked meats, said prices “strengthened considerably” in the second half of the year after supply tightened in China.

China has reported more than 120 outbreaks of the incurable disease in all of its mainland provinces and regions, as well as Hainan island and Hong Kong, since it was first detected in the country in early August. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)