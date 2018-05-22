FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Meat supplier Cranswick's FY profit rises 22.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said on Tuesday its full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 22.4 percent, on growth across all product categories and higher exports.

Cranswick, founded by Yorkshire pig farmers in the 1970s to make pig feed, said total revenue rose to 1.46 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) for the year ended March 31 from 1.24 billion pounds a year ago.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 92.4 million pounds from 75.5 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7449 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru;)

