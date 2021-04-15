Cravath, Simpson, Arnold & Porter line up for Thermo Fisher's $17.4 bln PPD buy

Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer are guiding medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc in its $17.4 billion cash acquisition of drug testing company PPD Inc, which turned to Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett.

The deal, announced Thursday, marks Thermo Fisher’s latest move to boost its pharma services business. Contract research firm PPD was hired by Moderna Inc to oversee its COVID-19 trial sites.

