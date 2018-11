Nov 5 (Reuters) - Crawshaw Group plc said two Ernst & Young LLP executive were appointed as joint administrators, after the UK meat retailer said last week it did not have sufficient cash to restructure.

The company said it cut 354 jobs as it shut 35 stores, adding that it would continue to employ 261 people as it keep 19 stores open. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)