May 17 (Reuters) - Supercomputer manufacturer Cray Inc said on Friday it would be bought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in a deal valued at about $1.30 billion.

The $35 per share value represents a premium of 17.4% to Cray’s last close. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of HPE’s fiscal year 2020. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)