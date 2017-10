Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alternative asset management firm Crayhill Capital Management LP, said it hired Shamafa Khan as a managing director and head of investor relations and marketing.

Khan most recently served as a director in the global business development group of Barings Llc. She has also served as an Associate Director in UBS’s capital introduction group. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)