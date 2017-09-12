C.Agricole says could sell more of Banque Saudi Fransi

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2017 / 6:55 AM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it could sell a further 5 percent of Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), following its sale of a 16.2 percent stake to Kingdom Holding.

“Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank (CACIB) will remain opportunistic in evaluating any interest in a potential off-market disposal of a further equity stake of up to 5 percent in BSF provided it is on at least equally favourable terms,” it said in a statement.

“CACIB is committed to keeping a stake of at least 9.9 percent in BSF for a period ending one year after the closing of the transaction,” it said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

