C.Agricole says could sell more of Banque Saudi Fransi

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it could sell a further 5 percent of Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), following its sale of a 16.2 percent stake to Kingdom Holding.

“Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank (CACIB) will remain opportunistic in evaluating any interest in a potential off-market disposal of a further equity stake of up to 5 percent in BSF provided it is on at least equally favourable terms,” it said in a statement.

“CACIB is committed to keeping a stake of at least 9.9 percent in BSF for a period ending one year after the closing of the transaction,” it said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)