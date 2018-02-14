Credit Agricole wants to accelerate growth in Poland

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said on Wednesday that the French bank wants to accelerate growth in Poland.

“The issue today is just to look at how we can accelerate our development,” Brassac said when asked by an analyst if the bank would be interested in acquisitions in Poland.

“We have many business lines in Poland and the real issue ... now is to manage (them) differently,” Brassac told an analysts’ call.

“Our priority is organic growth in Poland, but ... when there are opportunities we are able to take opportunities.” (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Susan Fenton)