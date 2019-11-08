Credit Agricole Q3 rises as its investment bank shines

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France’s Credit Agricole reported a 8.9% rise in quarterly net income on Friday, with its investment bank posting its highest third-quarter revenue since 2016.

Net profit rose to 1.20 billion euros ($1.33 billion), broadly in line with expectations for 1.14 billion euros, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts. Revenue rose by 4.8% to 5.0 billion euros.

France’s second-largest listed bank said that underlying revenue from capital markets and investment banking increased sharply, up 21.6% and driven by “strong commercial activity across almost all product lines”, as well as an upturn in advisory transactions. ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)