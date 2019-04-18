Patient Fed improves corporate credit spread outlook

NEW YORK, April 18 (LPC) - The outlook for global corporate credit spreads improved in the first quarter by the most in nearly four years, with little change expected now that the Federal Reserve has paused its three-year interest rate hiking campaign, according to a quarterly survey by the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers.

The steady Fed policy is widely seen hindering a US recession this year, leading portfolio managers to forecast little change in credit spreads after calling for wider spreads in each of the prior 15 straight quarters.

The Fed, citing uncertainty about the US economic outlook, in January said it would be patient this year in considering possible additional rate hikes.

Rising interest rates pose a threat to highly indebted companies, in particular, as those borrowers could have more difficulty affording more costly debt payments.

The IACPM 3-month credit spread outlook index swung to minus 3.3 in the first quarter from minus 38.4 the prior quarter, the biggest quarterly change since June 2015 during the Greek financial crisis when the index sank to minus 45.2 from positive 1.8.

The current neutral outlook for credit spreads is the least negative since that 1.8 reading in the first quarter of 2015.

Calling this swing “a sea change,” IACPM executive director Som-lok Leung in a statement said “some people look at the current challenges and point out we have survived a number of them over the last 10 years and feel there is a decent chance we will muddle through the next ones as well.”

Central banks will continue to be supportive and keep economies moving forward, he said.

A key question, according to survey respondents, is just how long economic growth can continue before a recession takes hold.

With the Fed refraining from hiking rates, the group’s credit default index improved from the fourth quarter, when it had dropped to the most negative reading in more than nine years.

Though improved, the default index still reflects the broad view that the “current economic cycle is long in the tooth and would normally be expected to recede into recession,” Leung said.

The 12-month credit default outlook index was minus 55.7 in the first quarter, compared with minus 71.1 in the fourth quarter. Trade tariffs and Brexit negotiations are among the lingering challenges, according to the group.

IACPM is an association of more than 100 financial institutions in 20 countries. (Reporting by Lynn Adler. Editing by Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)