MOVES-Credit Suisse re-hires Fabien Antignac to head EU capital markets

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has re-hired banker Fabien Antignac, who had left the bank almost a year ago, to head its European Union capital markets, the bank said on Friday.

“Antignac will rejoin Credit Suisse this summer,” the bank said, adding that he will be based in Madrid and will be responsible for capital markets businesses, including equity, debt and derivatives in the EU.

Antignac had held several positions at Credit Suisse for 20 years before moving to the management of French unlisted company Atalian Servest in October 2018. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing Bate Felix)