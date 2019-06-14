UPDATE 1-MOVES-Credit Suisse re-hires Fabien Antignac to head EU capital markets

(Adds comments from Credit Suisse in second and fourth paragraph)

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has re-hired banker Fabien Antignac, who left the bank almost a year ago, to head its European Union capital markets, the bank said on Friday.

“Antignac will rejoin Credit Suisse this summer,” the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Antignac will be based in Madrid and will be responsible for capital markets businesses, including equity, debt and derivatives in the EU, the bank said.

Antignac’s re-hiring is a part of Credit Suisse’s drive to strengthen its Investment Banking and Capital Markets team at a time its strategy to build deeper ties between its trading and private banking activities is helping improve profitability.

Antignac had held several positions at Credit Suisse for 20 years before moving to the management of French unlisted company Atalian Servest in October 2018. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing Bate Felix and Richard Lough)