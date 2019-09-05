UPDATE 1-Brazil ex-central bank chief Goldfajn joins Credit Suisse

(Adds CS CEO quote)

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Former Brazil central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn will become chairman of the board at investment bank Credit Suisse’s Brazil unit, it said in a statement on Thursday, roughly six months after Goldfajn stepped down at the monetary authority.

Goldfajn will assume the position on Sept. 16 and assist in developing the wealth management and investment banking segments for Credit Suisse in the region, according to the statement.

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam said in the statement Brazil is a "key market" for the bank. Before taking the helm at Brazil's Central Bank in 2016, Goldfajn had been chief economist at Brazil's largest private lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA .