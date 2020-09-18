Former Credit Suisse broker's compensation claims must be arbitrated--US appeals court

A federal appeals court refused to let a former Credit Suisse Group AG broker pursue class-action claims where he accused the Swiss bank of withholding up to $300 million of compensation from U.S. brokers when it closed their private banking unit.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Credit Suisse’s employee dispute resolution program (“EDRP”) prohibited Christopher Laver from bringing class claims in any forum, and said he must arbitrate his individual claims in New York.

