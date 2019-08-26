Financials
August 26, 2019 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit Suisse to invest high three-digit million sum in Swiss unit

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse will invest hundreds of millions of francs in its Swiss division by the end of 2021, the country’s second-biggest bank said on Monday, as it creates a new business area, Direct Banking, for retail and commercial clients.

The Swiss division (SUB) “remains committed to achieving its medium-term financial ambitions and it plans to invest a sum in the high three-digit million range in its client business — especially in digitalization, in the hiring of additional employees in client advisory, and in marketing — by the end of 2021,” Credit Suisse said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below