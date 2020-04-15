Proxy group ISS backs Credit Suisse AGM proposals

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory ISS has backed Credit Suisse’s proposals for its annual general meeting on April 30, recommending shareholders vote in favour of the group’s pay proposals and approving the performance of its leadership.

The ISS recommendations, seen by Reuters, come as a boost for the Swiss bank after Glass Lewis advised shareholders to deny its leadership a discharge following a spying scandal that cost ex-boss Tidjane Thiam his job. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)