April 27, 2018 / 8:56 AM / in 2 hours

Credit Suisse chairman: plenty of work ahead as approaches goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse still has work to do after making good progress towards achieving targets set for a three-year turnaround, Chairman Urs Rohner said at the group’s annual general meeting on Friday.

“Quite clearly, we still have plenty of work to do,” Rohner told shareholders. “But the fact remains, ladies and gentlemen, that we are well on track to achieve the goals we have set ourselves, even if some people originally expressed doubts about this.”

Credit Suisse this week delivered its best quarterly results since Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam launched his restructuring plan for Switzerland’s second-biggest bank in 2016, driven by its wealth management business. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

