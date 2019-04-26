Credit Suisse shareholders back 2018 compensation report

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders approved Credit Suisse’s 2018 compensation report with an 82 percent majority on Friday, overriding frustrations expressed at its annual general meeting over jumps in executive pay during a year its share price plummeted.

Three shareholder advisers had recommended investors vote against Switzerland’s second-biggest bank’s remuneration report, while a fourth backed the report but expressed reservations about whether management pay matched performance.

The approval marked a slight increase over the 80.8 percent support garnered for the bank’s 2017 compensation report. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)