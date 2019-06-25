Financials
June 25, 2019 / 5:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit Suisse combines platform InvestLab with Spain's Allfunds Group

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it is combining its open-architecture business-to-business investment fund platform, called Credit Suisse InvestLab, with the Spain-based funds solutions provider Allfunds Group.

Credit Suisse will take an 18 percent stake in the combined businesses. The Zurich-based bank said the transaction will have a limited regulatory capital benefit and is expected to result in a 0.5% return on tangible equity increase for the financial year 2019. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below