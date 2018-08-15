MOVES-Credit Suisse Asia corporate communications head Sheel Kohli leaving

(Changes sourcing; adds details from internal note)

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s Asia Pacific head of corporate communications, Sheel Kohli, is leaving the Swiss bank after a 12-year stint, according to an internal note seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Kohli is leaving the bank to pursue “other opportunities”, the note said, without giving details.

Hong Kong-based Kohli has been responsible for all corporate communications across Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse covering investment banking, private banking and asset management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also been heavily involved in the bank’s flagship Asian Investment Conference, held every spring, which attracts well-known speakers.

Kohli joined Credit Suisse from Dutch bank ING. Before that he was a journalist, with his career including an eight-year stint at the South China Morning Post.

Edna Lam, Credit Suisse Group’s head of communications for Southeast Asia, has been named as Kohli’s replacement with immediate effect, the note said.

Reuters first reported Kohli’s move earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Hughes and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Subhranshu Sahu)