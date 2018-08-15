FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 15, 2018 / 2:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse Asia corporate communications head Sheel Kohli leaving - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s Asia Pacific head of corporate communications, Sheel Kohli, is leaving the Swiss bank after a 12-year stint, people familiar with the move told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kohli has been responsible for all corporate communications across Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse covering investment banking, private banking and asset management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also been heavily involved in the bank’s flagship Asian Investment Conference, held every spring, which attracts well-known speakers.

The reason for his departure was not immediately known. Calls to several of the bank’s regional communications team went unanswered.

Kohli declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Kohli joined Credit Suisse from Dutch bank ING. Before that he was a journalist, with his career including an eight-year stint at the South China Morning Post. (Reporting by Jennifer Hughes; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.