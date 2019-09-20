MOVES-Credit Suisse hires UBS banker for Asia equity research head role

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Erica Poon Werkun from rival UBS Group AG as its Asia Pacific head of equity research, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Friday.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Werkun was a managing director and head of research for UBS Securities in China. Prior to that, Werkun has worked with Goldman Sachs and covered the consumer and technology sectors in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Credit Suisse’s equities research division provides analysis of more than 1,400 stocks in the region, the bank said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)