FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 23, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Credit Suisse CEO pay falls in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam earned 9.7 million Swiss francs ($10.26 million) in 2017, a 5.3 reduction over his prior-year compensation, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank said on Friday.

The drop related to a decline in Thiam’s long-term incentive bonus, which foresees a future share payout contingent upon reaching certain targets over the next three years. The bank last year agreed to cut executive bonuses by 40 percent, including 2016 cash bonuses and 2017 share incentives, following shareholder dissent. ($1 = 0.9454 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.