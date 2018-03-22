FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Credit Suisse CEO says Global Markets revenue slowed in February; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Revenues in Credit Suisse’s Global Markets trading division have fallen since mid-February, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Thursday, helping spur a drop in the Swiss bank’s shares in trading in Zurich.

“Nothing to be alarmed about. It’s going to be a profitable quarter but more slow after six weeks than in the full year,” Thiam said at a Morgan Stanley conference in London.

Credit Suisse shares fell 2.8 percent at 1212 GMT. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

