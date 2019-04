ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse will take majority control of Chinese securities venture Credit Suisse Founder Securities Ltd, boosting its stake to 51 percent from 33.3 percent via a capital injection, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will see partner

Founder Securities Co Ltd’s stake fall to 49 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)