Credit Suisse appoints ombudswoman to tackle sexual harassment claims

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s second-biggest bank Credit Suisse has carved out a new role to lead its handling of sexual harassment claims and examine group-wide policies, its CEO told employees on Friday.

The appointment of Antoinette Poschung to the new role of Conduct and Ethics Ombudswoman comes after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam tasked the bank’s conduct and ethics board with a “thorough review” of the bank’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

“A few months ago, I had asked Lara Warner, Peter Goerke and Romeo Cerutti to review our global approach to the handling of claims of sexual harassment at Credit Suisse,” Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, referring to the co-chairs of the conduct and ethics board and the bank’s general counsel.

“Having concluded their review, they have made clear recommendations which we will be implementing with immediate effect.”

Poschung, currently Head of HR for Corporate Functions, will be responsible for reviewing all sexual harassment claims as well as conducting a bank-wide review of training practices and global policies. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Maria Sheahan)