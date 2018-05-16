Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

TEL AVIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Israel-based healthcare fund aMoon II has secured a $250 million investment commitment from Credit Suisse, the fund’s managing partner Yair Schindel said on Wednesday.

Last month the fund, which is investing in mid- to late-stage companies with a focus on fields like digital health, medical technology and biopharma in Israel, the United States and Europe, said it had raised $200 million from private investors.

The Credit Suisse financing from its asset management and private banking divisions brings the fund close to meeting its target of $500 million. The remainder of the funding is expected to be raised within a few months from other financial institutions and wealthy individuals.

The fund intends to invest $10 million to $40 million in 15 to 20 companies.

aMoon is a life sciences investment fund founded in 2016 by Marius Nacht, co-founder and chairman of Check Point Software Technologies, and Schindel.

Nacht and Schindel’s previous fund, aMoon I, focused on the early stage, investing in 16 startups. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)