May 16, 2018 / 5:00 AM / in 3 minutes

Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Israel-based healthcare fund aMoon II has secured a $250 million investment commitment from Credit Suisse, the fund’s managing partner Yair Schindel said on Wednesday.

Last month the fund, which is investing in mid- to late-stage companies with a focus on fields like digital health, medical technology and biopharma in Israel, the United States and Europe, said it had raised $200 million from private investors.

The Credit Suisse financing from its asset management and private banking divisions brings the fund close to meeting its target of $500 million. The remainder of the funding is expected to be raised within a few months from other financial institutions and wealthy individuals.

The fund intends to invest $10 million to $40 million in 15 to 20 companies.

aMoon is a life sciences investment fund founded in 2016 by Marius Nacht, co-founder and chairman of Check Point Software Technologies, and Schindel.

Nacht and Schindel’s previous fund, aMoon I, focused on the early stage, investing in 16 startups. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
