FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 28, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches Deutsche Bank veteran for Japan CEO role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has poached Makoto Kuwahara from Deutsche Bank AG to be chief executive officer of its Japan business, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

Kuwahara, who worked at Deutsche for more than two decades, will have oversight of Credit Suisse’s businesses and regulatory activities in Japan and will steer the bank’s growth in that market, the bank said in a statement.

He will take up the role in mid-November and will report to Credit Suisse Asia Pacific Chief Executive Helman Sitohang. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.