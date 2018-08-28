MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches Deutsche Bank veteran for Japan CEO role

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has poached Makoto Kuwahara from Deutsche Bank AG to be chief executive officer of its Japan business, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

Kuwahara, who worked at Deutsche for more than two decades, will have oversight of Credit Suisse’s businesses and regulatory activities in Japan and will steer the bank’s growth in that market, the bank said in a statement.

He will take up the role in mid-November and will report to Credit Suisse Asia Pacific Chief Executive Helman Sitohang. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Jason Neely)