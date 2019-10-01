Credit Suisse chairman apologises to Khan for surveillance

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner apologised to the bank’s former wealth management head Iqbal Khan for an “inappropriate surveillance operation” ordered by the bank’s chief operating officer, who had to step down.

“We do not condone personal surveillance on employees as part of our compliance,” Rohner told a media conference on Tuesday, expressing his and the board’s confidence in Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who was cleared by the internal investigation.

He also said Credit Suisse was afflicted by the death of a security expert working for the bank, but did not give further details. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)