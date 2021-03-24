Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Credit Suisse to exit domestic Austrian wealth management

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is exiting its domestic wealth management business in Austria and referring a portion of its wealthy clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank while others will be served abroad, it said on Wednesday.

“Following a thorough analysis of its wealth management operations in Austria, Credit Suisse has decided to serve Austria-booked (ultra high net worth) clients from Luxembourg going forward and is referring its local (high net worth) clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG,” it said in a statement.

The transition is expected to begin in the second quarter, the Swiss bank said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

