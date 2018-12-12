Credit Suisse bosses buy 6.2 mln Sfr in shares

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse managers purchased 557,025 of the bank’s shares on Wednesday for a combined value of 6.2 million Swiss francs, filings on the Credit Suisse and Swiss exchange SIX’s website showed on Wednesday.

The purchases — executed as Switzerland’s second-biggest bank rang in the successful conclusion of a three-year turnaround —come on the heels of a new 2-3 billion franc share buyback plan announced at the group’s investor day in London.

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and Chairman Urs Rohner were amongst the managers who purchased shares, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Further shares were purchased by other members of the executive board, the source added. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)