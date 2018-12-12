UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse bosses buy 6.2 mln Sfr of bank's shares

(Adds detail, background)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Top managers at Credit Suisse purchased 557,025 of the bank’s shares on Wednesday for a combined value of 6.2 million Swiss francs, filings on the Credit Suisse and Swiss exchange SIX’s website showed on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and Chairman Urs Rohner purchased shares, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, along with other members of the executive board.

The purchases — executed as Switzerland’s second-biggest bank rang in the successful conclusion of a three-year turnaround — come on the heels of a 2-3 billion franc share buyback plan announced at the group’s investor day in London.

Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung previously reported that Thiam was aware of expectations that he invest his own money in shares of the bank, just as his counterpart at UBS did in October when he bought shares worth 13.1 million Swiss francs.

Thiam, who joined Credit Suisse in 2015, has faced several rocky years, requiring patience from investors as he worked to boost profitability by scaling back risky, capital-intensive investment banking in order to focus on lucrative wealth management.

The share purchases are likely to be seen as a vote of confidence in the bank’s future as it enters a post-restructuring phase promising increased earnings.

The purchases were conducted by executive members of the board of directors or members of the executive committee in 11 separate transactions, valued between 99,000 and 1.1 million francs each, filings showed. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)