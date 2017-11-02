MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints UBS' Edgar as vice chair of power, renewables -memo

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Craig Edgar as vice chairman of the bank’s power and renewables group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the contents of which were verified by a spokesman for the bank.

Edgar will join in late-January from fellow Swiss bank UBS , where he had served as co-head of global power, utilities and infrastructure. He will report to Harold Bogle, chairman of Credit Suisse’s investment banking capital markets division.

His appointment would help Credit Suisse expand its business “across the utility, infrastructure and renewable subsectors”, the memo added.