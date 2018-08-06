MOVES-Credit Suisse names heads of Americas insurance investment banking

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has named Jawad Haider and George Matsuzaka as co-heads of its insurance investment banking business in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman.

The duo will fill the newly-created roles, as the bank seeks to invest further in its insurance investment banking offering, the memo issued on Monday stated.

Haider joins Credit Suisse after 14 years at Barclays and Lehman Brothers. Matsuzaka has been at the Swiss lender since 2011, in his second stint at the bank. He originally started at Credit Suisse in 1998, according to the memo.

Both will report to Alejandro Przygoda, global head of the bank’s financial institutions group (FIG), and Jim Spencer, Credit Suisse’s head of FIG in the Americas.

The announcement is the latest by Credit Suisse in relation to senior personnel moves in its financial services team. Last month it said Mathieu Salas would join from Citigroup to head coverage of financial technology clients. (Reporting by David French Editing by Tom Brown)