MOVES-Credit Suisse rehiring investment banker Williams from Perella - memo

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group is hiring Chris Williams as a vice chairman in its financial institutions group (FIG) investment bank, a bank spokesman said, confirming the contents of a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

London-based Williams, who left Credit Suisse five years ago for his current employer, boutique advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners, will rejoin the Swiss bank later in October.

Reporting to Alejandro Przygoda and Henrik Aslaksen, respectively the global head of FIG investment banking and executive chairman of capital markets and advisory, Williams will be tasked with helping to further grow business with financial institutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the memo said.