Credit Suisse names new heads of global M&A practice - memo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group has named David Wah as global head of advisory and Cathal Deasy and Steven Geller as global co-heads of its mergers and acquisitions practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesperson, said Scott Lindsay will also continue in his position as global chairman of M&A.

The changes come after veteran Credit Suisse dealmaker Greg Weinberger, who had led the bank’s global M&A franchise, departed for Morgan Stanley.