Credit Suisse exposure to volatility notes hedged

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse reiterated on Tuesday that it faced no material impact from a sharp drop overnight in the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN product, in which it has a 32 percent stake.

“The XIV ETN activity is reflective of today’s market volatility. There is no material impact to Credit Suisse,” a spokesman said. The bank’s exposure was fully hedged.

Monday’s stock market rout left two of the most popular exchange-traded products (ETPs), which investors use to benefit from calm rather than volatile conditions, facing potential liquidation, market participants said.