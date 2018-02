NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG said on Tuesday it would redeem one of the most popular exchange-traded notes following Monday’s steep decline in financial instruments that bet against wild downward swings in the markets.

The bank said VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN will stop trading by February 20. The redemption of the note likely leave investors with a fraction of their initial investment.