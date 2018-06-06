FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Credit Suisse to pay $47 mln to resolve hiring practices probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse will pay a penalty of about $47 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice probe into its hiring practices in the Asia Pacific region between 2007 and 2013, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank said no criminal charges were brought, that it had set aside money to cover the penalty in previous periods and didn’t expect an impact on its second-quarter results. It also said that it has boosted its compliance and controls since 2013. (Reporting by John Miller)

