Financials
October 2, 2019 / 5:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Credit Suisse says changes to result in $250 mln profit boost

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Wednesday said it expects an estimated $250 million boost to profit from changes the Swiss bank is making to how it calculates risk-weighted assets and does hedging.

“The increase in net interest income will be hedged over at least a two-year period, reducing the volatility of this incremental revenue,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. “Based on this hedging strategy and current market-implied forward rates, the increase is estimated at approximately $250 million on a full-year basis.”

The bank decided to continue to report financial results in Swiss francs.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below