Moody's downgrades Credit Suisse's senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s has downgraded Credit Suisse senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, it said on Tuesday.

“Moody’s Investors Service today downgraded the long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Credit Suisse AG (CS) by one notch to A1 from Aa3,” it said in a statement. “At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings of Credit Suisse Group AG.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)