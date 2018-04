ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor Rudolf Bohli and his RBR Capital Advisors no longer own any registered shares in Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

“Rudolf Bohli no longer owns any Credit Suisse shares entered in the share register,” a spokesman said, confirming a report on Swiss website finews.com. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, edited by John Miller)