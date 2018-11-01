Financials
November 1, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit Suisse Q3 profit jumps 74 pct, lags estimates

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a 74 percent year-on-year jump in third-quarter net profit as operating expenses fell faster than a 2 percent decline in net revenues.

Net income attributable to shareholders from July through September rose to 424 million Swiss francs ($421.55 million), missing the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts for 449 million francs.

“We expect our Wealth Management-related businesses – across Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific WM&C – to continue to benefit from broad-based, client-led growth in the final quarter of the year,” the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.